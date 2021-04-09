Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently -4.73%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

