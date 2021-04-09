RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.79 on Friday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. Research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

