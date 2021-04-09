Safex Token Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $26.43 million and $12,061.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

