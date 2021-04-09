Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

