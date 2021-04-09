salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM opened at $224.45 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average of $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in salesforce.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 755,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,420 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

