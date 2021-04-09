Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target decreased by Raymond James to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.51 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a current ratio of 36.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.86.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

