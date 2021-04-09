Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 674 ($8.81).

LON:SNN traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 640 ($8.36). 226,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,271. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £950.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 596.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 594.58.

In other news, insider Rupert Robson bought 8,818 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

