Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.69).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €8.01 ($9.42) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.43.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

