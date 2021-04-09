Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,173 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $64,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 10.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,651,000 after buying an additional 52,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

