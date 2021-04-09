Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teradata were worth $79,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.