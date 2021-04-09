Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.73% of Lennox International worth $74,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $325.63 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.94 and a 52-week high of $328.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.69.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

