Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 44,971 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,971 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $10,516,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $485.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

