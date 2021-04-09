Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,442 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $70,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $310.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $264.73 and a one year high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $3,169,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.