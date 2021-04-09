Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEE. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

SEE stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Sealed Air by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

