Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CHK opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $50.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

