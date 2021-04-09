SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 133,765 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SeaSpine by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 104,617 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $22.41 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $625.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.