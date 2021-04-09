SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $50.50 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

