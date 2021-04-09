SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,448,902.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,429,843. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $30.01 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

