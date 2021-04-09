SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up to $30.01

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $31.54. SelectQuote shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 5,255 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -198.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,320.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock worth $41,429,843. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in SelectQuote by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

