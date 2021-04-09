SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

In related news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of SemiLEDs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.