Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $74.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,096. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $54,379,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

