Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $27.21

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $26.22. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 141 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on STTK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,893,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

