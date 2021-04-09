ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $220.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $220.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.82 or 0.00618747 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037724 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

