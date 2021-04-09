Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 42,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,431,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

