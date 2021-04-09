Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 32,339 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,190,774.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,924.28.

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $2,531,712.64.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $904,642.20.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

