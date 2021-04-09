Sidoti Begins Coverage on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KIRK opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

