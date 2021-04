Sidoti Begins Coverage on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KIRK opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

