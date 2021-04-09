Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,997,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 464.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 185,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 152,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,363 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

