Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,262.48. 16,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,187.60 and a 1 year high of $2,284.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,080.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,823.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

