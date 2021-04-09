Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $500.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.