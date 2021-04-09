Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

PEJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.25.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

