Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

CAT traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.16. 58,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,122. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average of $187.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

