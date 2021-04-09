Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.71. 73,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.