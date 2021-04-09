SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.86 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,801,733. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SiTime by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

