SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 3.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 6,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,984,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SM Energy by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

