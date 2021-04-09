Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 20,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $2,168,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,066,700.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.85. 791,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Smartsheet by 57.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 41.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.