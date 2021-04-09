Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $39,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,181. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $65.50 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.