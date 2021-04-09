SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

