Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 967 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

