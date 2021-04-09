Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $10.80 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.60. The company had a trading volume of 569,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,480,301. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $198.75 and a one year high of $338.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

