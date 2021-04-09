Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $270,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,510,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 103,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 76,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $68.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

