Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $295,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Caterpillar by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 977,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,122. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

