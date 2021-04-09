Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,171. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36.

