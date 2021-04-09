Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $397,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,109. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

