Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Aflac stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,678. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

