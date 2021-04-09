Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.92 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after buying an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

