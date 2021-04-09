Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $6.89 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

