Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. 8,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,678. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

