SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,752.8% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,811,348,000 after buying an additional 60,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

