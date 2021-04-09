SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $49,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,229,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $59.25 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

