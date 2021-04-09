SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $54,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after buying an additional 440,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 367,340 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,072,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,996,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE opened at $25.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.